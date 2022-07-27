Saint Albans – Carolyn Jean Flynn a lifelong resident of this area passed away Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at her home with family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on January 4, 1947, she was the second eldest to the late Marshal J. and Mildred (Jackson) Renaudette. Carolyn was 75 years old.
Carolyn was a member of Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion Auxiliary, St. Albans Lodge # 1566, B.P.O.E. and belonged to several bowling leagues in the area. She was longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish. For 40 years she helped with foster care and was a home provider in Franklin County. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Eugene Rich, Jr. (Jeannie), and Marshal Rich (Bonnie) and daughter, Holly Deso (Mike), as well as her grandchildren, Chelsea Rich, Eugene Rich III, Tanis Rich, Ashley Rich, Paige Rich, Gage Rich, and Charli and Kenyon Deso and several great grandchildren.
She also leaves her best friends, Karen Renaudette and Lorraine Sullivan and the special coffee crew at McDonald’s.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Douglas Allen Rich, father of her children, Eugene George Rich, Sr. and her soulmate, Robert Flynn.
A special thanks to the staff at UVM Medical Center for the care and support given to Carolyn and her family.
It was Carolyn’s wish that services at Milton Village Cemetery be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn’s name may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn's name may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
