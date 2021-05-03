Carole Reno Brier, 78, of Summerville, wife of Carey R. Brier, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on the evening of Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ark of SC, 502 W. 5th N Street, Summerville, SC 29483 or The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Carole was born on May 26, 1942 in Freedom, PA, daughter of the late Clyde and Amalia Grossman. She graduated from Freedom PA High School where she met and married her first husband; father of her four children. In 1970 she moved to Burlington, VT and in 1978 she met and married the love of her life, Carey. She valued higher education and enjoyed telling people that she got her degree on the twenty year plan. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Trinity College of Vermont in 1984.
She loved being around older people and volunteered as a hospice worker both in Vermont and South Carolina. She was a volunteer at The Ark in Summerville for several years. Carole was a willing adventurer. She and Carey RV'ed extensively around the U.S. and enjoyed guided tours of Great Britain, Italy, France, and a Riverboat Tour through central Europe.
Carole was a prolific writer, having produced two biographies and many short stories and poems. Of great joy to her was documenting the life story of family friend and Vermont’s oldest living WWII veteran. Her second work documented the life of a young Polish woman living through the tumultuous years of 1934 through 1951. It covered the family’s struggles through the Nazi invasion of Poland, their experiences in slave labor camps, and later in the displaced persons camps.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Carey, are four children: Stacey Gerred (Bruce Hudson) of Summerville, F. Douglas Gerred of St. Albans, VT, Don Gerred (Lori) of Cincinnati, OH, and Dr. Julie Marble (Nicolas Roussel) of Rockville, MD; ten grandchildren: Cassandra Carlson (Tom), Darcey Gyurisin (Tom), Jessica Thomas (Alex), Racheal Gerred, Jason Gerred, Grace Gerred, Hope Gerred, Joy Gerred, Natalie Marble, and Ethan Marble; one great grandson, Benjamin Place; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four siblings: George Reno, Charles, Reno, Joy Riccitelli, and Casey Swan.
