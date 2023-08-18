RICHFORD- Carole M. Sherrer, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home in Richford surrounded by her loved ones.
Family and friends are invited to Carole’s Life Celebration events on her first heavenly birthday, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM at the Richford Legion, 35 River Street, Richford, VT 05476.
To view Carole’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.