SWANTON – Carole A. Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in Essex on June 3, 1942 to the late Donald & Wilma (Reed) Howard.
Carole graduated from Enosburg High School and not long after, moved to Swanton to start her life with her soul mate, and lifelong partner, Ivan. She and Ivan had two wonderful sons who completed their family. Carole worked for Pediatricians, Dr. Holmes, and Dr. Scriggins at Mousetrap Pediatrics for many years. She loved her job working with children and their families. After Carole retired, she and Ivan spent close to 15 winters in Zephyr Hills, Florida. She loved to visit the pool every day, socialize with friends and enjoy a glass of wine socially. Carole enjoyed relaxing with a good book, rides on the pontoon boat, cruises, camping and traveling in general. Above any other pastime, she was the happiest when she was surrounded her family!
She is survived by her husband, Ivan Johnson; her two sons, Ivan Johnson Jr. and his wife Mary, and Bruce Johnson and his partner Jessica Ladd; grandchildren, Joanna Smith and her husband Mike, Joey Johnson and his wife Carrie, and Adam Johnson and his wife Kelly; great grandchildren, Cheyanne and Savannah Johnson; a sister, Mary Howard and her partner Jonathan Raphael; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides her parents, Carole was predeceased by her grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Carole’s family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of the Meadows for the exceptional care they offered her for the past several months.
In respecting Carole’s wishes, her family will be holding a private Life Celebration.
For those who wish, donations in Carole’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
