RICHFORD– Carol M. Tillotson, age 88, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the St. Albans Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Berkshire on November 5, 1933 to the late Donald and Annie (Jenney) Hammond.
Carol grew up in North Berkshire on her family’s farm and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1951. She worked at Carney’s Restaurant in Enosburg where she met the love of her life Norris Tillotson, and the two were married on July 7, 1956.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norris Tillotson of Richford; son, Dale Tillotson and his wife Lisa of Burlington; her four-footed “children”, Abby & McGee; siblings-in-law, Leora Bourne, Dolores “Dot” Ashton, Carol Kilpeck, Waneta Ring, Queta Thomas, Marsha Tillotson, Sheri Abair, and Eleanor Hammond; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by her siblings, Leonard, Keith, Walter, Jean, and Patricia “Patty”; and siblings-in-law, Thelma, Cheryl, Cecil, and Robert “Tommy”.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Albans Health & Rehab (Genesis) and Bayada Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness. Also thanks to Eric & Kim Collins and Stuart & Audrey Patterson and so many others for all their help and support.
Family and friends are invited to Carol’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Sept. 17, 2022 from 4:00-6:00PM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
For those who wish contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Richford Ambulance Service, 48 Main Street, Richford, VT 05476.
