SWANTON - Carol M. Martin, age 84, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born July 15, 1939, in Swanton to the late Russell & Doris (Langevin) Hemingway.
Growing up in Alburgh, Carol’s passion for Lake Champlain and being near the water was ignited.
She attended school in Albugh where she was a standout on the basketball court. Carol had an adventurous spirit, finding joy in life’s simple pleasures. She relished the thrill of motorcycle rides alongside her late husband, Charlie, weaving through the open road and creating unforgettable memories together.
Her green thumb was evident in her meticulously maintained flower gardens, filled with vibrant blooms. She held a special affection for lilacs and lilies of the valley.
Carol dedicated many years of her life as a school cook, ensuring that countless children received nourishing meals.
Family gatherings were a cherished highlight in Carol’s life, where she would delight in the laughter and stories shared over barbecues. Her love for her family knew no bounds, and her warm and inviting presence made every occasion a celebration of love.
Carol is survived by her children, Lynn Billado and her husband Daniel Sr. of Franklin, Dawn Gilbar and her husband Sherman of Highgate, Randy Savage and his wife Melissa of Champlain, NY, and Rickie Savage Sr. and his wife Shannon of Champlain, NY; grandchildren, Derick Billado and his significant other Jeri, Christopher Billado and his wife Bobbie, Justin Billado and his significant other Lori Bushey, Daniel Billado Jr., Elizabeth Newsome and her significant other Collin Hurley, Brooke Adams and her husband Joe, Shelby Gilbar and her significant other Brennan, Randi Savage, Robyn Savage, and Rickie Savage Jr., several great grandchildren; her siblings, Debra Rice and her husband Gary of Swanton, Royce Hemingway of Maryland, and Russell Hemingway and his significant other Connie Haupt of Essex Jct.; her special friend, Claire Daudelin; and four-legged companion, Baxter; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Martin.
Friends and family are invited to Carol’s life celebration on Saturday, August 26, 2023 to include visitation from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM followed with a memorial service at 1:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions can be made in Carol’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
