Carol Lapan

Carol went to be with the Lord at age 86 after an extended illness in St. Albans on April 30, 2022, at home. She was born on October 7, 1935, in St. Albans, Vermont, daughter of Helen (Maun) and Daniel Francis Doheny.
Carol graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953. Carol worked as a telephone operator for the phone company prior to marrying Richard Lapan on December 2, 1961, at St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans, Vermont. She remained home to nurture her children while they were young, and later worked as a nursing assistant at Verdelle Village. Carol cherished her late husband, children, grandchildren, camping at the summer cottage, long walks, the autumn foliage, scenic drives, and her faith.
Carol is survived by her children, Craig and wife Darcy of Brighton, Michigan, and Lynda Lee of Shelburne, Vermont; her grandchildren, Nathan of Camp Pendleton, California and Karyssa Garafano-Lapan of Shelburne, Vermont. Carol also leaves her brothers-in-law Raymond of Burlington, North Carolina, Tony of Conway, South Carolina, and Keith Crawford of St. Albans. She leaves her sisters-in-law Peggy and husband Vance Barney of Swanton, Vermont, Rita and husband Rod Engle of Norfolk, Arkansas, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved feline, Lilly.
Carol is predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents Helen (Maun) and Daniel Francis Doheny, her brother Daniel Doheny, her father- and mother-in-law Oscar and Delia (Laroche) Lapan, her brother-in-law Francis and his wife Nancy (Naylor) Lapan, and her sisters-in-law Catherine (Lapan) Gale, Elizabeth (Paschal) Lapan, and Denise (Lapan) Crawford.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the many neighbors and friends who have supported Carol throughout her extended illness.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton, Vermont. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Holy Angels Church at 2:00 in St. Albans, Vermont. Interment will be in the family lot at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans, Vermont.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to a charity of one’s choice in Carol’s memory. www.minorfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.