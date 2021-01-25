VALDOSTA, Ga — Carol Garrow of Valdosta, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 21, 1940 in Norwich, CT to the late Ida and Thomas Sumoski. She worked as a sales associate for many years at Sears.
Along with ther parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Marie Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Lenoard Garrow of Valdosta, GA, children Tom Garrow of Valdosta, GA, David Garrow & Wife Marta of Port St. Lucie, FL, Dawn Bell of New Mexico, along with numerious grandchildren and Nieces and nephews.
She will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com
