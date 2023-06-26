Swanton - Carol Evelyn Wry, 98, passed away on June 22, 2023, after a short illness. The youngest child of Carl White and Mabel (Hinton) White, Carol was born on December 2, 1924, at the farmhouse in Georgia, VT during an early season snowstorm.
She and her siblings, Murl, Myrtis, and Bernice, grew up during the Great Depression on land their family owned since the first U.S. census in 1790.
Carol worked for the railroad in Saint Albans following her graduation from Bellows Free Academy in 1942, and when she was 23 years old, she bought a summer camp on Georgia Shore that had originally been part of her father’s farm. Carol’s family has been spending summers at her camp for over seven decades. She met Walter Wry following his return from World War II, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage until his death in 1989.
Carol enjoyed playing bridge and golf for many years; she won tournaments and garnered two holes in one. She played golf and bridge into her 90’s and lived in her own home until she was 98.
Carol was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three sons and their families: Steven and Joan Wry (Heather, Katie, and Erin); Kevin and Jean Wry (Kasey and his wife Lisa, Lindsey and her husband Joe, and Sarah); and David and Marlene Wry (Lauren, Jarrod, and Dakota). She is also survived by three great-grandsons: Oskar, Arne, and Mason, as well as ten nieces and a nephew.
Carol was the last of her generation and the center of our family, the person we turned to for every holiday, family event, and major decision. With her wisdom, her perseverance, her independence, and her witty eloquence, she held us all together. In memory of Carol, please give a hug to a mother you know.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at The Homestead, as well as those at Bayada Hospice Care, for all of their help.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, with Mike Boulerice officiating. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Georgia Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Honored to be serving the family of Carol Wry is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
