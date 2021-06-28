6/7/51-6/27/21
Carol Ann Sweet of Georgia, VT, peacefully left our world to join her beloved Husband and Mother in Heaven on June 27th, 2021. Born in Burlington, Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
A dairy farmer’s wife, Carol willingly dedicated most of her adult life as a homemaker for her husband Ronnie J. Sweet and their son. She married her husband on February 27th, 1971 at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, and was married to him for nearly 43 years before he passed away in November of 2013. Ron was her “Baby Doll”, and their songs together included “Say You” by Ronnie Dove from back when they first met and “Happy To Be Stuck With You”.
Known as “Scarol” to her family, Carol loved the simple things in life. For her, it was all about Family and she was happiest while just sitting, talking, and being together with her Mother and sisters. Carol was famous for the phrase “Let’s visit!” and was always ready to greet with an exuberant “Hey, What’s Crackin’?!”, and more recently with “Hellooooo!!” (ala Mrs. Doubtfire).
Aside from her son and only child Ronnie J. Sweet II (her “Little Man”) and his wife Laura (whom she thought of as a daughter), Carol leaves behind sisters Judy (“Ju-Ju”), Donna (“Dino”), and Linda (“Rinny”). She is pre-deceased by husband Ronnie J. Sweet, her Mother Verna I. Martelle, father Ralph Martelle, and brother Daniel Hill. To a fault, Carol wanted everyone to be her Friend. She would (and often did) give her last dollar to a complete stranger just for a chance at their friendship. She hated doing her own dishes, but if she was at her Mother’s or sister’s house, she would fight you for the chance to do them, or any other chores she thought needed to be done. That was Carol.
In her final years, she enjoyed taking care of her cat of 16 years, Squirt (“Bugaboo”), making breakfast for her son, playing cards (like “Swap”, from which she recently won “millions”) with her sisters, and watching her “Soaps” (the DVR at home is still filled). She loved to cook (she made the best macaroni and cheese you can imagine), eating seafood and watermelon, Dunkin’ Donuts coffee (frozen freeze dried bag), plants, and flowers.
Like the line in another one of her favorite songs, “All I Need Is A Miracle”, it’s a sad fact in life that “you never know what you got until it’s gone”. The birds and angels are singing today, but the rest of us who knew her best are numb and heartbroken by the tremendous loss of this wonderful woman. There will always be a void in our hearts, but eventually we hope that the tears and sadness are replaced with laughter and the happy memories that she brightened and enriched our lives with.
Until the very end, the only thing she ever wanted in her life was to be Loved by everyone that knew her. Carol successfully accomplished that virtuous goal as much as anyone else ever could. She will be missed.
A family gathering in her memory will be held at Ray’s Seafood in Essex Jct. on Mon July 5th at 2:00. For donations, the family would ask you to make a gift (no matter how small) in her name to the NW Counseling & Support Services of Vermont (NCSS) www.ncssinc.org
If you want to view her entire bio or share a memory of Carol, please visit www.legacy.com and www.gregorycremation.com.
