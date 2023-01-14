Carol Ann “Dolly” Masden

Swanton - Carol A. “Dolly” Masden passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023.
Born in Saint Albans on June 18th, 1948, Dolly was one of 7 children born to the late Herbert and Marjorie (Scott) Bates. She married the love of her life, Samuel Conrad Masden on New Year’s Eve 1976, who predeceased her on January 22nd, 2002.
An attendee of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Dolly loved being a part of Conrad Samuels Band, helping with food at the gigs, and getting to meet and connect with all the fellow members and groupies. She never missed a chance to sing and dance with Sam wherever they were. She had a big personality and zest for life that will be forever left in the hearts of all she loved.
Dolly leaves behind her daughters; Tammy Dawn White and her wife, Billie Davis of Fairfield, Tracy Renaud and her husband, Daniel of Massachusetts, as well as a granddaughter; Chelsea Renaud Doliner and her husband, Ryan, and two great grandchildren: Charlotte Doliner and Isabella Renaud, and her mother, Grace Cade.
Dolly is also survived by her siblings; Clifford Bates and his wife Ruthie, Nancy Girard and her husband, Roger, Gary Bates and his wife Fran, Rene Bates and his wife, Stacey, and brother-in-law, Craig Densmore and special nephew, Josh Harding.
Along with husband Sam and her parents, Dolly is predeceased by her grandson; Sean Renaud as well as her sisters: Lillian Paternostro and Joyce Densmore.
Contributions in lieu of flowers, listen to your favorite Elvis album alongside family.
Dolly’s entire family shares their admiration for the heroic dedication Tammy and Billie showed in her final days. Dolly’s daughters would like to thank their uncles Gary and Rene for their unwavering love as they walked beside their mom right up to the end of her journey.
A graveside funeral service to be held at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, will be announced later this spring.
Honored to be serving the family of Carol Masden is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
