The family of Carol A Mott, age 79, announces that she passed away peacefully, October 09, 2021, in Colchester, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Burlington, May 20, 1942 to Rodney and Catherine (Laroque) Paquette. Carol married David Mott, August 24, 1963. Mr. Mott predeceased her June 2, 2013. She spent many years caring for children in her home. Carol also was a representative for the Raleigh Company, Avon and Tupperware. Carol continued to take care of many of her friends for many more years. She retired as a Top Priority Sales representative for Costco. In her spare time Carol enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and card games.
She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie J. Quaile; three granddaughters, Ashley Quaile, Roxanne Quaile, and Alicia Quaile; seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and three siblings, Patricia Hamilton, Sandra Courville (Joseph), and Lynda Boardman (Bruce).
She is preceded in death by her husband David Mott, her grandson, Rusty Quaile, and her brother Doug Laramie.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday October 15, 2021 at 1:00PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. A Time Of Reflection will be held from 12:00PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Milton Village Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to American Cancer Society 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Carol may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
