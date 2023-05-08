FRANKLIN - Carol A. Hager, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Lansdale, PA on December 28, 1940 to the late Monroe & Hannah (Depew) Hager.
Carol spent the first part of her life living in Pennsylvania and for the past 40 years she called Vermont home. She loved taking photographs and always ordered double prints so she could share them with her friends. She enjoyed cross country skiing, spending time at camp, and watching the UVM women’s basketball team. Carol was a history buff, she would learn about any type of history from early America to the ancient Egyptians. She enjoyed traveling the country to visit historic sites, and staying up late watching the History Channel. Carol was also a life-long member of the American Legion, most recently Post #1 in St. Albans.
She is survived by her partner of 42 years, Polly Decarreau of Franklin; her brother, Robert Hager and his wife Patricia of South Carolina; and several cousins and close friends. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Monroe & Hannah Hager; and her beloved feline companion, Kit.
In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no public services for her.
For those who wish, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
