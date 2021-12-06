Carmen Morin

Carmen (Fauteux) Morin, 87, of St. Albans, Vermont, passed away December 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Carmen was born on August 13, 1934 to Clodomir and Yvonne (Lagueux) Fauteux in Martinville, Quebec. She was the oldest of fifteen children, six brothers and eight sisters. On April 16, 1955, she married Jean Paul Morin and joined him in West Charleston, Vermont where they would go on to raise their five children. Jacqueline (Rod) VanCore of Seven Lakes, NC, Daniel (Mary) Morin of Richmond, Edith (Kevin) Allard of Swanton, Sylvie (James) Plante of St. Albans, and Joanne (John) Miller of Lyndeborough, NH. In addition, she leaves nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. After 53 years of marriage, Jean Paul predeceased her on November 10, 2008.
Carmen was a dedicated farm wife who partnered with Jean Paul in the daily operation of the farm. Her other past times included gardening, canning, sewing, and reading. Carmen was devoted to her faith and the Catholic church. Carmen was an excellent mom and memere, supportive, kind, social, loving, and we will all miss her dearly.
A mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Derby Line on Thursday December 9, at 1:00 pm. At this time, there will not be a reception after the Mass. Internment will follow in the spring.
The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Senior Living for the years that she resided there. She appreciated the friendships she made with staff and residents. They would also like to give special thanks to everyone at The McClure Miller Respite House for the supportive, compassionate care she received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carmen’s name to The McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
