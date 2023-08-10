Zane Aaron Pion was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 4, 1988 to his parents Pierre Pion and Rhonda Pion Jacks. At the age of 35, he died while in the line of duty July 22, 2023. Zane and his brother, Zachery Dauzat, grew up together in a military home and lived in several states, as well as Germany. Zane began his early education in Kitzingen Germany and relocated to Fort Sam Houston in 1994. After returning from Germany, he attended several schools and eventually graduated from Church Hill High School in San Antonio, Texas. After graduating High School Zane worked in the oil field industry for a brief period before enlisting in the Army to serve his country.
On August 4, 2009, Zane enlisted as a Private Second Class in the United States Army. Throughout his Army career, Zane lived around the world, including Hawaii, Kuwait, the Philippines, Virginia and his last duty station in Michigan. During his service as a non-commissioned officer, Zane received 16 awards, achieved the rank of Sergeant and acceptance into the Green to Gold Program. On December 9, 2017, Zane graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and completed the Green to Gold Program. Upon completion, Zane received his commission as a Lieutenant and served in this capacity until his promotion to Captain on February 4, 2023.
Zane is survived by his father Pierre Pion and his stepmother Tiana Pion. His mother Rhonda Pion Jacks and stepfather John Jacks. His brother Zachery Dauzat, wife Daniella and their children Cole and Zoe. His brother Elijah Pion. His grandfather Clebert Dauzat and step grandmother Gloria Dauzat. His grandmother Dolores Dauzat and a host of other family and friends.
Zane is preceded in death by his grandparents Roland and Leeta Pion.
