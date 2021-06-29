Fairfax – A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday July, 10th, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Saint Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road for the late Captain Scott Sterling Coon, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26th, 2020, in Wicksburg, Alabama. Casual dress is requested and a luncheon will follow.
Assisting the Coon family is the Heald Funeral Home, proudly serving families since 1918.
