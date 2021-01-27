Burton E. DeCarr “Spotted Eagle,” age 75 passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Burton was born in St. Albans, VT on August 10, 1945, to Glenford and Doris (Cheney) DeCarr. Burt was a longtime resident of Franklin County. Burton was proud of his Abenaki heritage and was active within the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi community. Burton dedicated his life to preserving Abenaki traditions and educating people on native spirituality. Burton was considered an elder in the Abenaki community and was a Pipe Carrier of Peace and Unity. He was frequently invited to speak regarding native spirituality.
In 2009 Burton was recognized at the Vermont Indigenous Celebration and was gifted a ceremonial pipe. Burton will be dearly missed.
Burton is survived by his sisters, Mary DeCarr and her companion, Paul Tibbals Sr., sister, Amy Minckler of Michigan; nieces and nephew, Rebecca L’Esperance of Highgate, Heather Bagley of Brookfield, Daniel Bjornson of Highgate, Rachel Bjornson-Coon of Highgate, Ila Bjornson-Root of Highgate as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Burton is survived by many dear friends and his caregivers, Carolina Warren and family of St. Albans and Kalynn Boivin and family of Swanton.
Burton is predeceased by his mother, Doris (Cheney) DeCarr-Minckler “Morning Dove,” his father, Glenford DeCarr, stepfather, Stanley Minckler and his brother, Michael DeCarr. A memorial service will take place in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery St. Albans and at Brunswick Springs in Brunswick, Vermont.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy, please consider Vermont Abenaki Artist Association, 4472 Basin Harbor Road, Vergennes, Vermont 05491 or at http://abenakiart.org/donate_now. Assisting Burton’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives Since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
