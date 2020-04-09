ST. ALBANS/FAIRFAX: Burton “Burt” McGowan, 87, a very well-respected former Vermont Army National Guard recruiter passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
A graveside service including Military Honors and a Masonic service is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the family lot in the St. Luke Cemetery, Route 104, in Fairfax.
To view a complete obituary and offer a message of condolence kindly go to Burt’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.