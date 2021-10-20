Bruce Ramsay

Bruce Porter Ramsay, beloved husband of Catherine Coon Ramsay, passed away on October 11, 2021 in Saint Albans with loving family at his side. There will be no calling hours; however, a funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, 575 Lake Road, Saint Albans Bay. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to read Bruce’s full obituary and to share your memories.

