Bruce Porter Ramsay, beloved husband of Catherine Coon Ramsay, passed away on October 11, 2021 in Saint Albans with loving family at his side. There will be no calling hours; however, a funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30th at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, 575 Lake Road, Saint Albans Bay. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to read Bruce’s full obituary and to share your memories.
Bruce Ramsay
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
BFA-St. Albans adds gender-neutral bathrooms, prioritizes pronouns
-
Man struck by train in St. Albans
-
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union concludes district investigation on allegations between Enosburg and Winooski soccer players
-
Juliette “Judy” Marie-Reine Loranger-Dufault
-
Photo Gallery from the BFA-St. Albans Comets vs MMU Cougars!
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.