GEORGIA — Bruce Edward Montgomery, lifelong resident of Franklin County, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center.
Born in St. Albans on March 28th, 1937, he was one of two children of Harold "Monty" and Shirley (Chapin) Montgomery. Bruce was 83 years old.
Bruce was married to Linda Kieselmann for 55 years. Bruce and Linda met while in high school at BFA St. Albans. They dated while Linda finished high school. She then went on to UVM for nursing. Bruce attended and graduated from Norwich University. After graduation Bruce served in the Army for a number of years, along with the Reserves. One of his most talked about locations was being stationed at Ft. Eustis in Newport News, Virginia. Both recounted stories of living in Virginia in the early 1960s, those being of friends made, life on base, the political environment of the time, and some shenanigans that might have occurred while there. After being discharged in 1963, with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, Bruce and Linda moved back to VT. Bruce continued serving in the Reserves and if memory serves us correctly he raised in rank to Captain and worked as a Probation and Parole Officer for many years. After Bruce left Probation and Parole he started a long career with the US Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier. In his younger years, Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting. He enjoyed many trips into the woods with his family and sharing his knowledge with them. Summertime was often time for camping, and in later years spending time at Monty and Shirley's camp on Hathaway Point. Bruce was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge of history, especially Civil War Battles, Shakespeare, Family history and so much more.
Bruce is survived by his two children, Christine A. Couture and her husband Bruce of Idaho and John S. Montgomery of Georgia, as well as his three grandchildren, Kyle Couture and his wife Sara of Idaho, and twins Danielle and Megan Couture of Idaho.
In addition to his parents and wife, Linda, Bruce was pre-deceased by his sister, Gail Montgomery.
Gone yet not forgotten,
Although we are apart,
Your spirit lives within me,
Forever in my heart.
— Author Unknown
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street St. Albans.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 4th, at 3:00 PM at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans.
Memorials in Bruce's name may be made to Pets for Vets, P.O. Box 10860, Wilmington, North Carolina 28404 (www.petsforvets.com) or Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365 (www.garysiniosefoundation.com).
Bruce's funeral arrangements and final wishes are in the care of Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcome and encouraged at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
