ENOSBURG FALLS– Bruce C. Hendrick, age 94, loving father, husband, and loyal Yankees fan, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.
Family and friends are invited to Bruce’s Life Celebration events to include an open house on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4-6:30PM followed by military honors at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
To view Bruce’s full obituary, or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website
at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
