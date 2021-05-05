ST. ALBANS — The family of Bruce Allen Shangraw is saddened to announce his passing on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after being in a diabetic coma.
Born in Burlington, Vermont, December 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Clifford J. Shangraw, Jr. and Elizabeth (Dusharm) (Shangraw) Lamore.
He married Linda Shaw in St. Albans on August 8, 1992.
He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams; Philadelphia Phillies, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
Survivors include, his wife, Linda, step-children, Joey and Rosie of California, his brothers and their spouses, Ron (Susan), David (Heather), Gary (Carol), his sisters-in-law, Sandy, Debbie and Sheila of California, nephews, Jay, Travis, Brad, and niece, Amber and their families all of Vermont.
In addition to his parents, Cliff and Elizabeth, he was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Shangraw, brother, Clifford Drake Shangraw and father and mother in-law, Alden and Pat Shaw.
In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
If anyone wishes they may make memorial contributions in Bruce’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Assisting with Bruce’s final wishes is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
