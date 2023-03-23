In loving memory of Bruce Allen Letourneau, October 7th, 1955 - March 18th, 2023.
I am now in Heaven, walking and running. We are racing. Don’t be sad that I have died, smile that I can run for the first time in years with my father, mother, sister and grandson.
Bruce, also known as Dad, Papa and CPA was born in St. Albans, Vermont to the late Carl Letourneau and Elaine (Arnold) and his sister Cindy Letourneau.
Bruce died peacefully with family by his side at Northwestern Medical Center.
Bruce fought a long hard fight, requiring physical and mental strength, he was living proof of the saying he believed in “Mind over matter”. He was a prison guard and always enjoyed talking about it. His love for fishing and hunting were his best memories and stories that we will always cherish.
He is survived by his wife Janie (Irick) Letourneau, his son Brent and wife Jennifer and grandson Jonathan, his daughter Kristi Berube significant other Mark Erdman, and grandson Lukas, his caretakers Kyle and Kristin Tatro and their children Cooper and Axle, and of course his beloved cat Bella.
Funeral services and Committal Bereavement Prayers, will be held 05/05/2023 at 10:00AM at the Bush Cemetery, Alburgh, VT, officiated by Pastor John C. Kehoe.
The bearers of the urn are going to be his daughter Kristi and his grandsons Jonathan and Lukas, followed by his caretakers Kyle and Kristin.
Family and friends are welcome to attend this life celebration. There will be no reception to follow.
For those who wish, contributions in Bruce’s (CPA’s) memory may be made to National MS Society PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891 or online at secure.nationalmsscoiety.org or to C.I.D.E.R. 110 Community Lane South Hero Vermont 05486. Please don’t send any flowers, Bruce would consider that a waste of good, earned monies.
Online condolences may be directed to bjjqlk@hotmail.com.
