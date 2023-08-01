HIGHGATE- Bruce A. Ryan Sr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Bruce A. Ryan Sr. was born in Webster, Massachusetts on June 15, 1942, and son of the late William H, & Marie A. Ryan. Bruce was a 1960 Graduate of Oxford high School and had an associate degree in law. After serving 3 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, Bruce worked many years for the F.W.
Woolworth Co. as a Regional Maintenance Supervisor. He also served on the town planning commission where he lived in Highgate Center, Vermont for many years. Among his many interests; the most important to him was studying of the effects of lead contamination from shooting clubs in our environment.
He loved the outdoors, spending days hunting and fishing or just working around the house. He also enjoyed the many years of Christmas decorating with his wife Donna at their home in Highgate Center. Bruce was a kind and loving man always willing to help anyone in need and surely will be missed.
Bruce leaves behind his daughters, Tracie and her husband Mark Maskell Sr., and Crystal Ann Ryan of Webster, MA; grandson, Ryan Young of Highgate, VT; granddaughter, Samantha Saad of Webster, MA; sister, Kathy Minarik of Webster, MA; brother, Richard Ryan and his wife Marsha of Dudley, MA; sister-in-law, Andrea Ryan of Ocala, FL; brother-in-law, Ken Comstock of Milford, CT; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Donna Ryan; son, Bruce A. Ryan II; brother, Barry Ryan; brothers-in-law, Paul Minarik and Tom Comstock.
Gifts in Bruce’s memory may be made to Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows Dr., St. Albans, VT 05478 or The Vermont Natural Resources Council, 9 Bailey Ave. Montpelier, VT 05602.
Friends and family are invited to Bruce’s Life Celebration to include a graveside service on Friday, August 4th , 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Louis Cemetery, Lamkin Street, Highgate Center, VT.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
