Brionne Bean

BROOKFIELD - Brionne C. Bean of Brookfield, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2023, as a result of a one vehicle motor vehicle accident. Brionne was born May 1, 1989, in Plattsburgh, New York, the son of Christopher C. Bean and Rebecca A. Bean.
Brionne grew up in St. Albans, Vermont, and graduated from Bellows Free Academy (BFA) High School in St. Albans, Vermont, in 2007. After high school he enrolled in Vermont Technical College (VTC) in Randolph, Vermont. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at Rogers Corporation in Woodstock, Connecticut, as an engineering manager.
Brionne is survived by his fiancée and love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Carr. He is survived by his three beautiful children, sons Wyatt and Sawyer Bean, daughter Emery Bean and Liz’s son Dominick Carr.
He is also survived by his father, Christopher Bean and wife Vanessa Bean of Locust Grove, Virginia; and a step-sister Rebekah Ficek of Missoula, Montana; his mother, Rebecca Bean and boyfriend Dan Bruyette of Swanton, Vermont; his brother and best friend, Justin Bean and fiancée Hunter Mossey of Fairfax, Vermont, his nephews, Owen “Newt” and Zachary “Worm” Bean of Enosburg, Vermont; and a niece Aurora Bean of Fairfax, Vermont.
Also survived by his special grandmother, Pauline C. Hardy of St. Albans, Vermont; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandfather, Donald A. “GB” Bean, grandfather Vernard R. Picard, grandmother Janice A. Picard, Godmother and aunt Vera L. Corbeil, and uncle Vance R. Picard.
Brionne loved life! He loved being a joker. He loved cooking, creating recipes, and trying new foods with his kids. Brionne loved being outdoors, fishing, and hiking. He loved Vermont and would always call it his home. He loved looking for a new fishing or swimming hole. He loved building and taking things apart to see how they worked. He loved his animals, owned several chickens, and loved his Great Dane Loki.
His favorite thing in the world was family. He loved being a father, big brother, and uncle. That’s where he shined. He would do anything for anyone. He will be missed but never forgotten by so many people.
Special thanks to Lisa and Andy Lynch of East Brookfield, Massachusetts, for their care, kindness, quick response, and to all the first responders involved for their swift actions.
Services in Massachusetts: Memorial calling hours are Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, MA.
Services in Vermont: Memorial calling hours are Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans, VT. Family and friends will be gathering at 14th Star Brewery, 133 N Main St #7, St Albans, VT directly following the service at 4:30 p.m. to honor his life and legacy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support Brionne’s three children may be made at https://gofund.me/af8954e5
