SHELDON – Brian Riley Crane, age 28, died Sunday, January 26 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following years of increasing medical complications stemming from a brutal and cruel domestic assault.
Brian is survived by his parents Andrew and DiAnne Crane and his brother George Michael Crane, all of Sheldon; his much-loved caregiver Terry Mims and her family; his aunts Susan Adams (and Ron, of Massachusetts), Deborah Modde (and Mike, of Illinois), Elisabeth Daybell (and Morgan, of Montgomery); his uncle John Crane (and Marion, of South Carolina); and many cousins scattered far and wide.
Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Brian are urged to make a generous contribution to any organization committed to ending domestic violence and child abuse, or one supporting the adoption of children with special needs.