ST. ALBANS – Brian Paul Fredette, 67, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Born June 1, 1952 in Saint Albans, Brian was the only child of Elaine (Bartlett) and Eugene Fredette. Brian attended Bellows Free Academy, where his love of music thrived. As timekeeper for more than one rock inspired garage band, the community grew to know Brian’s talent behind a drum set, and later, with the cajón. Many nights and weekends could find Brian somewhere in Northern Vermont, perched atop the wooden percussion box among any collection of musicians and regional bands. Brian’s talent, appreciation, and devotion to music spanned his nearly 70 years on this earth. That appreciation and devotion is carried on by his children, grandchildren, the countless fellow musicians whom he jammed with, and all those who had the pleasure to witness him in action.
Outside his years in telecommunications with “the telephone company” and his nearly 47 combined years with IBM and GlobalFoundries, Brian spent his time, and expertise in all things sound and effects, volunteering. From his years working on the Barlow St School Haunted House, to his decades as sound guru for Cardiac Capers and local theater organizations, he was an immense asset to the community. He also donated his time and equipment throughout the state at Relay For Life events, the Kingman Street Classic, and countless fundraising events. Brian further served his community through his time with the National Guard, his years on the St. Albans Rec Department, his Sunday recordings of Holy Angels church services for public access viewing, and his participation in Habitat for Humanity projects, VT Thunder, and charity rides on his beloved Harley.
The success Brian had in many of his endeavors relied on his immaculate timing — his humor however, did not. He lived to make people laugh, and his tool of choice was inappropriate (some would say) jokes, though there was never a more appropriate and necessary time to find humor then our current times. He made his presence known at all times as he tapped out rhythms on any surface with his hands, feet, pencils, eating utensils, or the spare drumsticks he kept tucked next to the driver seat in his car. If his hands were occupied taping cords to the floor or snapping photos of whatever event he was at, he could be heard humming or fabricating an elaborate verbal percussion solo. He loved spending time with his family and partner, sharing mutual passions of music and theater. His children and grandkids have long been a source of pride, with his young grandsons recently bringing him much joy with their youthful enthusiasm.
Brian is survived by his sons Michael and Sam Fredette, his daughter Ali Gardner and her husband Nate, his grandchildren Tobias, Emma, Everett and Wyatt, his partner JoAnne Tabor, his baseball hat collection, and his unlikely feline companion Elliot. His passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many.
We want to extend our gratitude to the staff at the UVM MICU for their high level of care and support throughout Brian’s time with them. They went above and beyond for him and our family during this most uncertain and difficult time in healthcare.
Fire up your best dirty jokes and your musical (in)abilities. When our community is free to assemble again, we’ll be throwing the party of the decade. In this challenging and isolating time, we look for comfort in photos, anecdotes, and memories of Brian shared digitally. Check Brian’s memorialized Facebook page and www.bradyandlevesque.com for more information including where you may make donations in Brian’s name.