ST. ALBANS – Brian M. O’Lena, age 52, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in St. Albans on July 15, 1968 to Jean Monty and Sheila (Letourneau) Benson and raised by Sheila and Louis “Bob” O’Lena.
Brian grew up in Swanton and attended Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He was affectionately called “Macho Man” by his sisters because he loved watching WWF and then practicing the moves on them. He had several jobs throughout his life, but his favorite was working for Tony Handy at Gracey’s Liquor Store. He knew every bottle in the store; the shape, the alcohol content, the best bargain – pretty impressive for someone who didn’t like to drink. Brian’s passion was riding his motorcycle, and he also enjoyed tinkering on anything with an engine.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany O’Lena; granddaughter, Anaiya; his parents, Sheila Benson and her significant other Harold Bigelow, and Bob O’Lena and his wife Debbie; significant other, Kimberly Barker; siblings, Tammie Joe Craig and her wife Kim, Brandy Kenny and her husband Eric, Lisa M. Bechard and her fiancé Mark, Benjamin Hough and his wife Jen, Jenn Rock and her husband Mike, Chantel Monty, Michelle Monty, and Chris Monty; nieces & nephews, Tyler, Marc, Ethan, Colby, Sammy, Ali, Sara, Gavin, Austin, Nathan, Kyleigh, Anna, and Victoria; and special friends, Marcy Emch, Matt Cornell, and Phil Charbonneau. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Muir; and a granddaughter, Carissa Jo Francis.
Friends and family are invited to attend Brian’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, VT Route 78, Swanton, VT. Please come dressed as if you were heading on a motorcycle ride.
Brian was on a waiting list to receive a liver transplant. In his memory, we ask that you consider helping others by reaching out to the Living Donor Program at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA.
