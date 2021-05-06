Brian Keith Grandchamp Jr., 37 passed away unexpectedly the morning of Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at his home in Baltimore, Maryland.
Brian was born August 13th 1983 in Saint Albans, Vermont to Brian Keith Grandchamp Sr. and the late Sandra Mae Grandchamp (Rogers). He is survived by his only son Nathan Kyle Monson, step mother Ann Grandchamp, brother Robert R. Sweeney Jr. and sister Amanda L. Morton from his mother’s side, sister Stephanie Grandchamp from his father’s side and several uncles/aunts from both sides.
Brian attended Bellows Free Academy of Saint Albans. After high school he followed his passion as a chef and worked at many well known restaurants in the area such as Chow Bella, Jeff’s Maine Seafood, McGuel’s Irish Burro Café and Bayside Pavilion to name a few. Brian was a very hard worker and was loved by his coworkers. In 2020 Brian became the general manager of I-Hop in Baltimore, Maryland.
During his free time he enjoyed playing video games, playing his guitar or saxophone and spending time with his friends and family. Many would say he was the “life of the party” and he will forever be remembered for his caring spirit and witty humor.
Brian once said “I want to be known for who I am and how I love and care for those in my life. The world is full of people that don't take the time to look through another person’s eyes and it is sad. We all just need to be a little more understanding and a lot less hate full.”
Services will be private and announced to family and friends of Brian at a later date.
