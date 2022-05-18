A graveside service for Brenden Robert Tatro, who passed away on October 23rd, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 27th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Hillside Cemetery, Golf Course Road, Richford with Pastor Bonnie Hovermann officiating.
Assisting the Tatro family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.
