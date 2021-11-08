ENOSBURGH – Brenda M. Goodhue, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
She was born in St. Albans on July 12, 1971 to Carroll & Darlene (Brigham) Wright.
Brenda was raised on the family farm in Enosburgh. She loved working with and caring for the animals – tractors, not so much! She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1989 and then went to Burlington for higher education. She started at the University of Vermont, and later graduated from Champlain College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. While at college she met her future husband, Scott Goodhue. Both of them were certain it would never work out, she was too young and he was too old. They were married on May 29, 1993 and after nearly 30 years, three children, a few dogs, and her beloved cats it’s safe to say “they worked out”.
She loved spending all the time she could with her children and family. When her children were young, she left her career with the Federal Government to stay home and raise them. As they grew up, Brenda took a job at Fairfield Center School where she could continue to be a strong presence in their lives, and the lives of countless children in the community. Brenda was a tireless supporter of her children, and her nieces & nephews. You could find her at any one of their events: a 4-H shows, a sporting event, a shopping trip, or just a family gathering. She also worked behind the scenes for their family business, Goodhue Excavation.
Brenda was the glue that held everything together. This holds true for every aspect of her life – her home, her extended family, her workplace, you name it. Everyone knew they could confide in her, and expect to get honest, and compassionate advice with never a bit of judgement. She never had a lot to say, but when she did everyone listened.
Brenda leaves behind her husband, Scott Goodhue of Enosburgh; their three children, Austin Goodhue, Cole Goodhue, and Erica Goodhue; a step-son, Seth Goodhue and his wife Jenny; her parents, Carroll & Darlene Wright of Enosburgh; siblings, Sharyn Abbott and her husband Tim, Dean Wright and his wife Angie, and Amy Parent and her husband Gabe; and many nieces & nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her newborn son, Ethan Goodhue.
Friends and family are invited to Brenda’s Life Celebration to include an open house visitation on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A private committal service will be held in Enosburgh Center Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to Grady’s Golden Goodness, 562 Metcalf Pond Road, East Fairfield, VT 05448.
