Swanton - Brenda Lee (Codding) Hall a lifelong resident of Franklin County, passed away Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Franklin County Rehab Center with her family at her side.
Brenda’s children will receive family and friends on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.