SWANTON – Brenda Joyce Mullen, a lifelong area resident and more recently from St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home.
Born on October 1, 1953, in St. Albans, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Madonna Margaret (Langlois) Barrette. Brenda was 66 years old.
Brenda was a 1979 graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union High School and was an EMT for over 10 years with Missisquoi Valley Rescue. She recently retired from Immigration and Naturalization Services following 27 years of service. She enjoyed many things, including crafts, gardening, reading, and her favorite pastime of being a loving Grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Shane Mullen and daughter, Kate Mullen and her longtime companion, Aaron Reed, as well as their children, Gavin and Emery Reed.
Brenda is also survived by several siblings, including Brian Barrette and his children, Cody, Taylor and Samantha, several nieces and nephews and her many close friends, including Mary King and Joan Schofield.
Private services will be held at the Heald Funeral Home at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue – Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266.
To send Brenda’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.