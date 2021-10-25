RICHFORD – Brenda H. Longey, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2021 following a brief illness at the Ave Maria Home in Richford.
She was born in Burlington on April 7, 1943 to the late Felix H. & Myrtle (Northrup) Longey.
Brenda attended Richford High School and continued her education at MDTA in Syracuse, New York studying nursing and received a certificate for completing the course. She was also very proud of her perfect attendance in which she received recognition. Brenda was a very skilled artist, she excelled in oil painting and loved to draw. Playing guitar and writing poetry were also hobbies of hers. Brenda attended the Richford First Baptist Church and made many special connections with other parishioners.
Brenda is survived by aunts, cousins, and special friends. Brenda was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Kenneth James Longey.
Brenda’s family would like to thank the Ave Maria Home for the great care she received during her time as a resident.
Family and friends are invited to Brenda’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM to include a graveside service in the Hillside Cemetery, Golf Course Rd., Richford, VT 05476.
For those who wish, donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to Richford First Baptist Church, 30 School St., Richford, VT 05476.
