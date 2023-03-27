Brenda Goodhue

Richford - Brenda Jean (Tracy) Goodhue, age 67, passed away on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with family members by her side.
She was born January 9, 1956 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Philip and Myrna (McNeil) Tracy and was a life-long resident of Richford. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cat, Sassy. There was a time she took in stray cats and gave them a home. She enjoyed working in her yard during the summer taking care of her many flowers, plants, and bushes, always planting more and more. She was very kindhearted and generous to people in the community. She once bought some fish from some kids in town who didn’t have much just to be able to give them some money and then turned around and gave the fish away. It was in her nature to help folks in need. She particularly loved the ocean and trips there were the highlight of her life. She worked at Mayhew’s Corner Store for 25 or more years where customers would come in especially to see her, say hello and pass the time of day. She was famous in the family for her meat pies!
She is survived by her son, Greg, and three brothers Darwin Tracy and his wife Sharon, Daniel Tracy, Dennis Tracy and his partner Brandy Miller, along with three sisters, Paula Mayhew and her husband James, Carla Desnoyers and her husband Julian, and June Sawtelle and her husband Michael. Also several nieces and nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of her family this spring/summer.
For those who wish, contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health-Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared through awrfh.com
