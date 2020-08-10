FAIRFIELD — Bradley Paradee, age 76, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a hard fought battle with COVID-19.
Brad’s family and friends are invited to his Visitation hours and Celebration of Life. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
Brad’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. on the back lawn of the Spears Funeral Home, down by the river.
Join us, and please bring your chair, an umbrella (for shade) and follow current pandemic guidelines at our gatherings.
Condolences and memories can be sent to Goss Funeral Home, PO Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450-0396.