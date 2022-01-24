Saint Albans – Bradley James Thomas a lifelong area resident and an avid St. Albans sports supporter, passed away Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in St. Albans on January 18th, 1954, the son of the late Llewellyn “Tom” and Pauline (Stammers) Thomas. Brad was 68 years old.
On April 16th, 1983, he married Marie Desrochers, who predeceased him on September 12th, 2018.
Brad was a 1972 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and then attended the University of Vermont. He was a former participant and longtime supporter of the St. Albans Skating Association, B.F.A. High School hockey programs and a member of the 251 Club of Vermont. He and Marie have visited all 50 states in the USA. Brad was a family man, and was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all of their accomplishments.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Kevin and Jessica (Beaudoin) of Winooski, Sarah and Michael Burdo of St. Albans, Amanda and Daniel “DJ” Justice, Jr. of South Burlington, and Trafton Thomas of Fairfax. Known as “Grampy” to his grandchildren, Micah and Siah Burdo, Luka Justice, Mercy and Persephonie Beaudoin and great-grandchildren, Illayna and Bradley Lamphere and Skylar and Willow Beaudoin. Brad is also survived by his brother, Peter Thomas and his wife, Sally, of St. Albans.
In addition to his parents and wife, Brad was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, David and Duane Thomas.
Funeral services will be published at a later date in the late spring or early summer.
It was Brad’s wish that memorial be made to the Marie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Career & Technical Center, Attn: Mary Ann Langlois, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or the Franklin County Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 1186, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Thomas family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
