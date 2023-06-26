Saint Albans - Bonnie Lee Kubas, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 21st, 2023, after a nine-year battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born April 1st, 1955, in Saint Albans, VT, to Stanley A. and Marion (Butler) Kubas. Bonnie was a life-long resident of St. Albans and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1973. Bonnie will be best remembered for her free, courageous, and rebellious spirit that touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, cross-stitch, fishing, meal planning, cooking, cards, board games, and occasional trips to the casino. Bonnie’s happiest moments were spending time with family and friends and entertaining them, especially at Christmas.
Bonnie leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Donald Aiken and her daughter Sherie Dishaw. Her siblings, Daniel Kubas, Nancy (Wayne) Fiske, John Kubas, and Janet Champagne. She leaves behind five grandchildren Kali Tipper, Kristen Tipper, Gadge Puro, Keith Sinclair, and Kc Helwig. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bonnie also leaves behind her best friend, Lou Byam, and her “boys”, Will Nesbitt, Chris Gagne, and Kyle Gagne.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her son, Ryan Kubas, her sister, Sally Blondo, and her brother-in-law, Paul Blondo.
Family and friends are invited to Bonnie’s life celebration events which include visitation on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a 6:00 PM service at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Make-A-Wish® Vermont, 6655 Shelburne Road, Suite 300, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Honored to be serving the family of Bonnie Kubas is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.