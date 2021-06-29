CAMBRIDGE – Bonnie Lee (Gokey) Labrie passed away peacefully, with her loved ones at her side on Saturday, June 26th, 2021.
Friends and family are invited to Bonnie’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00AM to include a memorial service at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home.
To view Bonnie’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please go to www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
