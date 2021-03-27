BARRE — Bobbi-Jean Robtoy, age 55, passed away Thursday, March 25th, 2021 peacefully at her home. She was born on October 20, 1965 in St. Albans, daughter of Lorimer and Beverly Raymo.
Her passion was watching her grandchildren grow. She loved them all with everything she had. She loved taking vacations with her partner. She also enjoyed watching racing. She was known for winning the racing pools.
Bobbi-Jean leaves her partner Bob Barnett of Barre. Daughters Sonya Robtoy and her fiancé Tiana Benway of Swanton, Shana Robtoy of Williston and her son Sean (Buddy) Robtoy and his fiancé Sarah Mayo of Franklin. She leaves her brothers Kevin Raymo and his wife Jennifer of Franklin, Todd Raymo and his wife Jaime of Swanton. Sister Robbi-Lynn Corwell and her husband Michael Corwell of Highgate. Her grandchildren Colby, Mckennah, Asa and Ensley who she loved very much. Several nieces and nephews. Bobbi-Jean also leaves her friends Katie Collins and Stephanie Martin.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lorimer and Beverly and her brothers Keith and Ross Raymo.
A Service to later be determined by the family. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.