Albany, Vt - Blaine Gregory Davis, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 at North Country Hospital, surrounded by loving family and close friends. A m emorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Albany Village Cemetery, 439 Main Street, Albany, Vt. Please visit awrfh.com to ready Blaine’s full obituary and share your memories.
Blaine Davis
