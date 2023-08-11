Blaine Davis

Albany, Vt - Blaine Gregory Davis, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 at North Country Hospital, surrounded by loving family and close friends. A m emorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Albany Village Cemetery, 439 Main Street, Albany, Vt.  Please visit awrfh.com to ready Blaine’s full obituary and share your memories.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation