Beverly Nichols passed away on February 25, 2022. Bev was born in Highgate Vermont on May 8, 1937 to Carl and Gladys Minckler (Conger) to join her husband, Fred Nichols, who predeceased her by almost two years. She was also predeceased by her brothers Donny Minckler and Charles Conger Jr. Beverly is survived by her sister Linda Stell of St. Albans. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Jay and Christine Nichols, estranged son Scott Nichols, four grand- children Dustin Rushlow of St. Albans, Elizabeth Ladd of St. Albans, Paul Ladd of Berkshire, and Kendal Nichols of Berkshire. She is also survived by nine great grand-children and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Beverly left school after 8th grade to help support her family. She worked in a variety of service positions until she married her husband, Fred Nichols, on December 21, 1963. After marriage she was a homemaker and also helped out on the family farm. Beverly spent her entire life living in Franklin County, Vermont. The last three plus decades she lived in Berkshire.
Bev loved doing puzzles, reading, and playing word and other board games. She always valued keeping a clean home. Her very favorite thing to do was spend time with her granddaughter Kendal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.