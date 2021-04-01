ST. ALBANS — Beverly May Hughes, 81, a lifelong resident of Saint Albans City, passed away unexpectedly at Northwestern Medical Center on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Beverly was born at home in Georgia, Vermont on May 3, 1939, to the late Delbert R. Cook and Jessiemae V. (Decker). Beverly is widowed by the love of her life Arthur Hughes, Jr., on April 16, 2006. Her marriage to Arthur “Red” Hughes, Jr., was on August 26, 1957, in Fairfield, Vermont.
Beverly was not only a wonderful wife to Red for 48 years, but a loving devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Beverly is survived by her children; Ann and Mark Pitt of Swanton, Arthur Hughes III and companion Jennifer Boyer of Highgate, Susan and David Devine of Oregon, Tammy and Reginald Dolan of Saint Albans, as well as Howard Hughes of Saint Albans. She also leaves her siblings; Ethel Ross of Florida, Theodore and Ann Cook of Florida, Howard Cook of Milton, and Delbert Jr. and Brenda Cook of Sheldon, and her ten grandchildren as well as eight great grandchildren.
Beverly is predeceased in death by her husband Arthur “Red” Hughes, Jr., her parents; Delbert R. Cook and Jessiemae V. (Decker), her son; Charles Hughes, her brother; Richard Cook, as well as her great granddaughter; Summer Dashno.
Beverly loved nothing more than a night out of bingo with her friends and family as well as indulging in a great computer game. She was known for her intricate hand sewing on any large or small creation.
A graveside service will be held on Friday May 21, 2021 at 2pm at the Berkshire Center Cemetery, with Pastor James Koo officiating of the Georgia United Methodist Church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions in Beverly’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 – 7023.
Beverly’s funeral arrangements and final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
