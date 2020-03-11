ST. ALBANS – Beverly Joyce Fairbanks passed away Monday March 9, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center with her loving family at her side.
Born in St. Albans, Vt., on August 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Olivia (Trombley) Cota. Beverly was 80 years old.
Beverly was a 1957 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. She then went straight into the workforce, working locally at the former Kerbs Memorial Hospital and then later at Lorraine’s Woman’s clothing. Beverly enjoyed crafts and was well known for her sewing.
Survivors include her children, Mike Fairbanks and wife, Reba, of Enosburg, Steve Fairbanks and wife, Lea, of St. Albans, Brenda Ladue and husband, David, of Swanton, Lori Fairbanks and husband, Byron Baker, of St. Albans, and Melissa Kimball and partner, Elliott Turcotte of Fairfield. Beverly was also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Beverly is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Bushey and her husband, Robert, Judy Sweeney and her husband, Gary, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her great-grandson, Dawson Perley, as well as sisters, Patricia Salyers and Diana Major, brother, Harold Cota Jr. and longtime companion, Reginald Allard.
Beverly’s family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux officiating.
For those planning an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Beverly’s family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medical Center for their care and support to her and her family during her stay, a special thank you to Bonnie Evans for the handmade quilt and a heartfelt thanks to a special nurse and friend, Michele “Millie” Boucher at the Homestead Pillsbury.
To send the Fairbanks family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Beverly’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.