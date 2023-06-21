Saint Albans - Beverly Denning Susslin, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Born in St. Albans on October 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Daisy (Corrigan) Denning.
Bev was a 1946 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Parish. She met the love of her life, Gould, while attending the University of Vermont. After graduating from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing, she married Gould in 1951. Bev supported her husband through multiple moves across North America, from working as an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital in Montreal to two years in El Paso, Texas while Gould was in the Air Force. Missing Vermont dearly, they moved back to St. Albans to undertake raising their seven boisterous children.
Bev was an exceptionally involved, supportive parent, and enjoyed watching her children engage in numerous activities, especially music and sports. Being an avid sports enthusiast herself, with passions for tennis, skiing, and golf, Bev was happy to be the number one bus driver and cheerleader. If she wasn’t on the hill helping with ski races, she could be found knitting many beautiful sweaters and pom pom hats inside ski area base lodges throughout New England. Outside of sports, Bev was very social, loved a good party, and she adored her friends. Bev loved music, dancing and singing; a shoulder shake let us know she was ready to boogie and she especially enjoyed singing along to the Sound of Music. Sports and social spheres often intertwined when Bev and Gould would bring their friends and the larger surrounding community together through recreation. They memorably organized the Green Bay Tennis Tournament which concluded with a party that was legendary for its good laughs and stories.
Bev was always looking for something new to do that enabled her to contribute to her community. In the 1970’s she trained to become one of VT’s first certified aerobics instructors. She was also an accomplished tap dancer and enjoyed performing in the St. Albans annual Cardiac Capers which supported the Northwest Medical Center. Later in life, still wanting to tend to the well-being of others, Bev pursued and was successful in renewing her nursing certification to work at Northwestern Medical Center.
In their retirement years, Bev and Gould enjoyed traveling. Their adventures included ski trips with friends to British Columbia and Colorado, sunshine in the Caribbean, finding heritage in Europe, RVing across the US and boating up and down the East coast. When they were home, they enjoyed spending time with family on their beloved Lake Champlain.
Animals were also dear to Bev’s heart. Throughout the years many dogs, cats and horses were a part of the family-Muggins, Yogi, Jupiter and many more were deeply loved.
Bev lived her life with spice, a smile and a love of fun with family and friends. Her infectious energy continues on with cherished memories and her wonderful lessons on how to celebrate the gift of life. We can all be sure that when any of the family is participating in the activities we love, we will always be carrying a little bit of her in our hearts.
Survivors include her children: Gayle Erdman (Douglas Gardner), Brian Susslin (Dorothy), Karen Glouchevitch (Nicholas), Andrew Susslin (Lisa), Jason Susslin (Tracy) and Nana Boffa (Christopher); her grandchildren: Taylor & Jennifer Erdman, Emmet & Ian Susslin (Sannaz), Katherine Dorosky (Robert), Erik Glouchevitch, Meghan & Ryan Susslin, Cole & Seth Boffa, Rachel Butler, Danielle Jones & Allie Susslin; Bev’s great grandchildren: Lucy & Mila Erdman, Amelia Susslin, Logan & Flynn Butler, Jackson & Rosalie Jones, Jolie Susslin and Cyrus Susslin.
In addition to her parents Frank and Daisy Denning, and husband, Dr. A. Gould Susslin, Bev was predeceased by her son, Daniel Susslin and sister, Patricia Greenia.
Bev’s family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 30 at 12:00 noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
Prayers of committal and interment will be in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Honored to be serving the family of Beverly Susslin is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
