With sadness, the family of Beverly Cook is sharing her passing on April 19th, 2023 as a result of a stroke and subsequent complications at the age of 85. Beverly passed at the McClure Miller Respite House where the staff helped her pass her last day in dignity and surrounded by family. Beverly was born to Napolean and Kathleen Stanhope on September 28th, 1937.
Beverly is remembered by her family as someone who loved a gathering of family and friends alongside her husband of 65 years, Maurice Cook Sr. Early in their married life, the couple spent weekly evenings playing cards with their friends. Beverly was known to anticipate the yearly Langlois family reunion by reciting the confirmed guests to family for months in advance. To create momentum for a family gathering gave her immense joy, involving as many of her siblings, in-laws, children, grandchildren and so on as possible. In her later years, these events were spent remembering past gatherings and catching up on the ever-changing family trees. A visit with Beverly at her home was spent perusing her walls, filled top to bottom with photos of her cherished connections.
Beverly’s longest standing hobby, and a means of sharing love with those around her, was through knitting and homemade treats. Over the years, so many of her projects reached the homes of her loved ones in the form of sweaters, hats, and mittens. The most prized creations were her beautifully crafted Christmas stockings, many of which come out each year in the homes of her grandchildren. She was also known for sending family home from a visit with homemade donuts or chocolate covered peanut butter balls or, if you were really lucky, her hidden stash of homemade caramels from her sock drawer.
Beverly’s other great passion was spending time cruising the Vermont countryside. As soon as Beverly got her license, she would pick up her friend Diane and hit the roads, often ending up at the Canadian border. In her later years, her sisters-in-law or children would pick her up and take her for a ride. Sometimes heading to see family, maybe taking a look at past homes she shared with Maurice or dairy farms that he picked milk up from, many times just driving around and stopping for a creemee.
Beverly is survived by her children Mary Sanville and husband Dave, Kay Cook, Sandy Bushey and husband Tim, Maurice Cook, Linda Sweeney, Duane Cook, Elaine Cook, and Marjorie Wheeler and husband Ernie. She is survived by her siblings Leonard Stanhope, Thomas Stanhope, and Susan Stanhope and sisters-in-law Bonnie Noel and husband Roger, Sarah Hurlbut, June Boudreau and Germain Halden. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Maurice Cook Sr., her siblings Napolean Stanhope and Dorothy Stanhope-Sprague, her brothers-in-law Jack Hurlbut and Bobby Boudreau, her son-in-law Michael Sweeney, her children Cecile, Theresa and Robert and her grandchildren Colby and Caleb Cook.
Services will be held on Saturday April 29th, 2023 at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a graveside service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House. You can use their online donation form at www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ or mail to: Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Honored to be serving the family of Beverly Cook is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.