ALBURGH – Beverly Boyce Irick died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 82.
She was born in Burlington on August 31, 1938 to the late Parnell and Ruth (Searles) Boyce.
Bev was the greatest mother of all time. She lived for her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She married James “Bubby” Irick on October 7, 1955 and the couple raised eight children together. Bev and her family were well-known for owning and operating Kay’s Restaurant for over 30 years in the heart of Alburgh. Bev also worked as a switchboard operator and hot lunch cook in Alburgh.
She rooted for the underdog in sports, and in life. This explains why she was an avid Red Sox fan, and why she would do anything to help someone in need. If your car broke down, if you needed a meal, or if you needed a loan during hard times, Bev was always there to help.
She is survived by her children, Penny Russell and her significant other, Bruce, Candy (Mark) Langlois, Janie Letourneau, Luann (Billy) Beyor, Dennis (Julie) Irick, Dina (Gary) Dragoon, Heidi (Jamie) Gotshall, and Kerri (Tony) Churchill; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Bev was predeceased by her husband James “Bubby” Irick on January 19, 2020, a great grandson, Quinten Letourneau; her brother, Brian Boyce; and an infant sister, Debbie Boyce.
Family and friends are invited to Bev’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alburgh Center Cemetery, Center Cemetery Road, Alburgh, VT. Due to COVID-19 there will be no reception to follow.
For those who wish, contributions in Bev’s memory may be made to Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, 4 Firehouse Road, Alburgh, VT 05440 or UVM Home Health & Hospice, 110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446
