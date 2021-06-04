Enosburg Falls - Beverly Ann Vincent, a Franklin County resident, and longtime resident of Millbury, MA, passed away Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Pawtucket, RI to the late Walter J. and Melva (Brown) Conary on November 28, 1940, she was 80 years old.
She married William Allen Vincent Sr. on June 11, 1960 in North Uxbridge, MA. Their loving relationship through both good and hard times has been an inspiration to many.
She graduated from Uxbridge, MA high school’s class of 1958.
Beverly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved her friends and most importantly, Jesus. She was a hopeful optimist - seeing the good in every situation and trusting that God has a plan. Her hope was based on solid faith that is reflected in Hebrews 10:23 “Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm, for God can be trusted to keep his promise.”
Over the years she had many varied jobs. Two of her favorites were working as an LNA through Home Health Services in Millbury, MA caring for her clients like family. Her other favorite was Activities Director at Granger’s Nursing Home. She enlisted the help of family and friends to enrich the lives of the residents, giving them opportunities to experience fun and joy.
Beverly was involved in church families in many ways. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and organized youth groups. In her later years she enjoyed the card game golf, Tai Chi, intricate coloring and reading. Beverly never let anyone feel left out. She would seek out and befriend the lonely or isolated in any situation. While living at Brownway Residence, she and Bill especially enjoyed outings with their dear friends, Shirley and Peter Opstrup.
She is survived by her dedicated husband, William A Vincent Sr of Enosburg Falls, VT; son William A Vincent Jr and his wife Penny of Orleans, MA, daughter Ruth Cronin of St. Albans, Vt, her grandchildren: Tara (Vincent) Carpenter, husband Shawn and children, Caleb, Liam and Brooke of Keaau, HI; William A. Vincent III of Turner, ME; Angela (Vincent) Stagakis of Eastham, MA and her sons Lucas, Bradley and Nicholas; brother Roger Conary of NH; sister Carolyn (Conary) Renaud and husband Alan of NH; and extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and close family friends.
She was predeceased by her sister Joyce Conary, and two son-in-laws: Robert P. Cronin May 12, 2021 and William H. Brady Jr Sept 13, 1991.
As she struggled with dementia, it didn’t change her caring, loving demeanor. Her life enhanced the many people she came in contact with.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Residents Activities Fund at Brownway Residence, 328 School St, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Family and friends will have a private celebration of her life.
Honored to be serving the Vincent family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
