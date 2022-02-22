Swanton – Beverly Ann Hayford, a longtime area resident and daycare provider passed away Sunday February 20th, 2022, with her family at her side.
Bev was born at home on December 28th, 1942, in Richford, to the late Horace and Mary (Bishop) Fletcher. She was one of 10 children of the Fletcher family.
If you had the chance to know Bev, you knew her love for children. She started out with an in-home daycare here in Saint Albans for many years that grew to a permeant location on South Main Street as owner and operator of “Snoopys Daycare”. Bev was a longtime faithful member of Saint Paul’s Methodist Church.
For the times she wasn’t running the daycare she loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren were her world and she was beyond proud of their accomplishments. Her ventures might be an afternoon antiquing or a quick weekend camping trip in their beautiful RV, she loved to travel with her family. Bev took great pride in her gardening and self-care of any type of exercising all year round. If it could be done, Bev was doing it with great love.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years; Alan D. Hayford Sr., her son; Alan Hayford Jr. and wife, Sue, her daughters; Laurie Saborowski and husband, Derek; Beth Hayford and companion, Peter Hemingway; her grandchildren; Beverly Hayford, Warren Hayford, Nikolaus Saborowski, Samuel Hayford, Wyatt Saborowski and Briar Hayford Hemingway; including her siblings; Shirley Pratt and Roger Fletcher; her special friends Donna Jones and Donna Stafford, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Bev is predeceased by her siblings; Vernon, Sherman, Robert, Charlotte, Glen, Sheridan, Adrian; as well as her special friends; Jim and Jerry Hale, and Bruce and Bea Benjamin.
A graveside service is being planned for this coming spring at the Bay Cemetery in their family lot. Service times will be announced.
Honored to be serving the Hayford family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
