HIGHGATE SPRINGS – Beverley C. Champagne, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021 with her family by her side at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Family and friends are invited to Bev’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 3-4:30 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. A Memorial service with special speakers will follow at 4:30 PM.
